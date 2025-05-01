A right triangle has a hypotenuse of length units and one of its acute angles measures . What is the length of each leg of the triangle?
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Given a right triangle with one leg measuring cm, how many distinct right triangles (up to congruence) can be constructed with this information alone?
Watch next
Master Finding Missing Side Lengths with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Point P is the center of the circle in the figure above. If triangle is a right triangle with right angle at , and , , what is the value of if ?
In a right triangle ABC, angle C is the right angle and angle A measures . What is the measure of angle B?
Given a right triangle where one leg has length , the other leg has length , and the hypotenuse is , what is the value of ?
In a right triangle, one leg measures units and the other leg measures units. Find the length of the hypotenuse. If necessary, round to the nearest tenth.
In a right triangle, one leg has length and the hypotenuse has length . Find the length of the other leg in simplest radical form with a rational denominator.
In a right triangle, two interior angles each measure . Which of the following statements is true about this triangle?
Solving Right Triangles practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations