Given a right triangle where one leg has length , the other leg has length , and the hypotenuse is , what is the value of ?
Solving Right Triangles
Multiple Choice
In a right triangle, two interior angles each measure . Which of the following statements is true about this triangle?
A
This is possible and the triangle is isosceles.
B
This is not possible because the sum of the angles would be greater than .
C
This is possible and the third angle measures .
D
This is not possible because the sum of the angles would be less than .
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the sum of the interior angles in any triangle is always \$180^\circ$.
In a right triangle, one of the angles is always \$90^\circ$ by definition.
If two interior angles each measure \$34^\circ\(, add these two angles together: \)34^\circ + 34^\circ = 68^\circ$.
Add the right angle to this sum: \$68^\circ + 90^\circ = 158^\circ$.
Since the total sum of these angles is \$158^\circ\(, which is less than \)180^\circ\(, having two angles of \)34^\circ\( in a right triangle is possible, and the third angle would be \)180^\circ - 158^\circ = 22^\circ$.
Solving Right Triangles practice set
