Given a right triangle with one leg measuring cm, how many distinct right triangles (up to congruence) can be constructed with this information alone?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Solving Right Triangles
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle with hypotenuse length and height , which formula can be used to find the length of the base ?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the problem involves a right triangle with sides labeled as hypotenuse \( c \), height \( a \), and base \( b \). The hypotenuse is the longest side opposite the right angle.
Recall the Pythagorean theorem, which states that in a right triangle, the square of the hypotenuse is equal to the sum of the squares of the other two sides: \( c^2 = a^2 + b^2 \).
To find the length of the base \( b \), rearrange the Pythagorean theorem to solve for \( b^2 \): \( b^2 = c^2 - a^2 \).
Take the square root of both sides to solve for \( b \): \( b = \sqrt{c^2 - a^2} \).
This formula allows you to calculate the base \( b \) when you know the hypotenuse \( c \) and the height \( a \) of the right triangle.
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
In a right triangle, one leg measures units and the other leg measures units. Find the length of the hypotenuse. If necessary, round to the nearest tenth.
Multiple Choice
In a right triangle, one leg has length and the hypotenuse has length . Find the length of the other leg in simplest radical form with a rational denominator.
Multiple Choice
In a right triangle, two interior angles each measure . Which of the following statements is true about this triangle?
Multiple Choice
A right triangle has legs of lengths and . What is the length of the hypotenuse?
Multiple Choice
In the right triangle shown, the length of is units and the length of is units. What is the length of the hypotenuse ?
Solving Right Triangles practice set
