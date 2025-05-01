Given a right triangle where the side opposite angle has length , the adjacent side has length , and the hypotenuse has length , what is the equation for the trigonometric function that represents of angle in terms of these side lengths?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle where angle is larger than angle , what is the approximate value of if and are two of the triangle's angles? Choose the closest value.
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that in any triangle, the sum of the interior angles is always \$180^\circ\(. For a right triangle, one angle is \)90^\circ\(, so the other two angles, \)x\( and \)y\(, must satisfy the equation \)x + y = 90^\circ$.
Since \(y\) is larger than \(x\), we know that \(y > x\) and both are acute angles (less than \$90^\circ$).
Express the difference \(y - x\) in terms of \(x\) and \(y\). Using the sum \(x + y = 90^\circ\), rewrite \(y\) as \$90^\circ - x$.
Substitute \(y = 90^\circ - x\) into the difference \(y - x\) to get \(y - x = (90^\circ - x) - x = 90^\circ - 2x\).
To find the approximate value of \(y - x\), you would need the value of \(x\) or \(y\). Since the problem provides multiple-choice options and the correct answer is \$11.1^\circ\(, this suggests that \)x\( is approximately \)39.45^\circ\( (because \)90^\circ - 2 \times 39.45^\circ = 11.1^\circ$).
Watch next
Master Introduction to Trigonometric Functions with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
11
views
Multiple Choice
In the context of right triangle trigonometry, which trigonometric function is represented by the equation ?
9
views
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle EGF with as the right angle, if the side opposite is units and the side adjacent to is units, which is the best approximation for the measure of ?
12
views
Multiple Choice
In a right triangle, if one of the acute angles measures , what is the measure of the other acute angle?
11
views
Multiple Choice
In right triangle , if angle measures and angle measures , what is the measure of angle ?
13
views
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle with angle at vertex , which equation can be used to find the measure of angle if the length of the side opposite is and the hypotenuse is ?
11
views
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations