Graph each function over a two-period interval. Give the period and amplitude. See Examples 2–5.
y = π sin πx
Graph each function over a two-period interval. Give the period and amplitude. See Examples 2–5.
y = π sin πx
Determine an equation of the form y = a cos bx or y = a sin bx, where b > 0, for the given graph. See Example 6.
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Determine an equation of the form y = a cos bx or y = a sin bx, where b > 0, for the given graph. See Example 6.
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Determine the simplest form of an equation for each graph. Choose b > 0, and include no phase shifts.
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