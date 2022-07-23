Graph each function over a two-period interval. Give the period and amplitude. See Examples 2–5.
y = -2 sin 2 πx
Graph each function over a two-period interval. Give the period and amplitude. See Examples 2–5.
y = -2 sin 2 πx
For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
y = 3 cos [π/2 (x - ½)]
Graph each function over a two-period interval. Give the period and amplitude. See Examples 2–5.
y = ½ cos π x
2
For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
y = 2 - sin(3x - π/5)
Determine an equation of the form y = a cos bx or y = a sin bx, where b > 0, for the given graph. See Example 6.
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