Textbook Question
Determine an equation of the form y = a cos bx or y = a sin bx, where b > 0, for the given graph. See Example 6.
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Determine an equation of the form y = a cos bx or y = a sin bx, where b > 0, for the given graph. See Example 6.
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Determine an equation of the form y = a cos bx or y = a sin bx, where b > 0, for the given graph. See Example 6.
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Determine the simplest form of an equation for each graph. Choose b > 0, and include no phase shifts.
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Graph each function over a one-period interval. See Example 3.
y = (3/2) sin [2(x + π/4)]