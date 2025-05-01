In triangle , side is , side is , and angle is . Angle is . Using the Law of Sines, find the length of side . If necessary, write your answer in simplest radical form.
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
7. Non-Right Triangles
Law of Sines
Multiple Choice
Given a triangle with sides of lengths , , and , which formula correctly gives the perimeter of the triangle?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the perimeter of a triangle is the total length around the triangle, which means you add the lengths of all its sides together.
Given the sides of the triangle are \( a \), \( b \), and \( c \), the perimeter \( P \) is calculated by summing these three lengths.
Write the formula for the perimeter as \( P = a + b + c \). This formula simply adds the three side lengths.
Understand that the other options given, such as \( \sqrt{a + b + c} \), \( \frac{a + b + c}{2} \), or \( a \times b \times c \), do not represent the perimeter but correspond to other geometric or algebraic concepts.
Therefore, the correct formula for the perimeter of the triangle is the sum of its sides: \( a + b + c \).
