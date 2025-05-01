Given a triangle with sides of lengths , , and , which formula correctly gives the perimeter of the triangle?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
7. Non-Right Triangles
Law of Sines
Multiple Choice
In triangle , side has length inches, angle is , and angle is . Find the length of side to the nearest inch.
A
inches
B
inches
C
inches
D
inches
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given elements in triangle \( \triangle klm \): side \( m = 63 \) inches, angle \( \angle k = 24^\circ \), and angle \( \angle l = 42^\circ \).
Calculate the measure of the third angle \( \angle m \) using the triangle angle sum property: \( \angle m = 180^\circ - \angle k - \angle l = 180^\circ - 24^\circ - 42^\circ \).
Use the Law of Sines, which states that in any triangle, the ratio of a side length to the sine of its opposite angle is constant: \[ \frac{l}{\sin(\angle l)} = \frac{m}{\sin(\angle m)} \].
Substitute the known values into the Law of Sines formula: \[ \frac{l}{\sin(42^\circ)} = \frac{63}{\sin(\angle m)} \].
Solve for side \( l \) by isolating it: \[ l = \frac{63 \times \sin(42^\circ)}{\sin(\angle m)} \]. Then, calculate the numerical value and round to the nearest inch.
