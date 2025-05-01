Given that m ∠ 1 = m ∠ 4 , m ∠ 2 = m ∠ 3 , m ∠ 1 + m ∠ 4 = 180 ° , and m ∠ 2 + m ∠ 3 = 180 ° , which of the following best describes the relationship between the angles in two triangles that allows the Law of Sines to be applied?