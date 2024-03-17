4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions
Graphs of the Sine and Cosine Functions
Problem 4.19b
Match each function in Column I with the appropriate description in Column II.
I
y = 3 sin(2x - 4)
II
A. amplitude = 2, period = π/2, phase shift = ¾
B. amplitude = 3, period = π, phase shift = 2
C. amplitude = 4, period = 2π/3, phase shift = ⅔
D. amplitude = 2, period = 2π/3, phase shift = 4⁄3
