Period of the Sine Function

The period of a sine function is the length of one complete cycle of the wave. For the standard sine function, the period is 2π, meaning it repeats every 2π units along the x-axis. In the function y = ⅔ sin x, the period remains 2π, which is important for determining how many cycles will fit within the interval [-2π, 2π] and for accurately sketching the graph.