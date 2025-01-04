Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Parametric Equations Parametric equations express the coordinates of points on a curve as functions of a variable, typically denoted as 't'. In this case, x and y are defined in terms of the parameter t, which varies over a specified interval. Understanding how to interpret and manipulate these equations is crucial for graphing the curve and converting it to a rectangular form. Recommended video: 08:02 08:02 Parameterizing Equations

Graphing Parametric Curves Graphing parametric curves involves plotting points defined by the parametric equations over the given interval for t. This requires evaluating the equations for various values of t, which helps visualize the shape of the curve. Familiarity with the coordinate system and how to represent the relationship between x and y is essential for accurate graphing. Recommended video: 04:47 04:47 Introduction to Parametric Equations