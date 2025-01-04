Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
10. Parametric Equations
Graphing Parametric Equations
5:17 minutes
Problem 8.34
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Graph each plane curve defined by the parametric equations for t in [0, 2π] Then find a rectangular equation for the plane curve. See Example 3.
x = 1 + cos t , y = sin t ― 1
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:5m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Parametric Equations
Parametric equations express the coordinates of points on a curve as functions of a variable, typically denoted as 't'. In this case, x and y are defined in terms of the parameter t, which varies over a specified interval. Understanding how to interpret and manipulate these equations is crucial for graphing the curve and converting it to a rectangular form.
Recommended video:
08:02
Parameterizing Equations
Graphing Parametric Curves
Graphing parametric curves involves plotting points defined by the parametric equations over the given interval for t. This requires evaluating the equations for various values of t, which helps visualize the shape of the curve. Familiarity with the coordinate system and how to represent the relationship between x and y is essential for accurate graphing.
Recommended video:
04:47
Introduction to Parametric Equations
Rectangular Equation
A rectangular equation eliminates the parameter t to express the relationship between x and y directly. This is often achieved by solving one of the parametric equations for t and substituting it into the other. Converting to a rectangular equation can simplify analysis and provide insights into the geometric properties of the curve.
Recommended video:
3:37
Convert Equations from Rectangular to Polar
Watch next
Master Introduction to Parametric Equations with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning