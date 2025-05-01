Given a right triangle where one of the acute angles is and the hypotenuse has a length of , what is the length of the side adjacent to the angle (to the nearest whole number)?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle , which of the following triangles represents the image after applying the sine function to angle to find the ratio of the length of the side opposite angle to the hypotenuse?
A
Triangle 4, where the ratio is
B
Triangle 1, where the ratio is
C
Triangle 3, where the ratio is
D
Triangle 2, where the ratio is
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definition of the sine function in a right triangle: for an angle \( A \), \( \sin(A) = \frac{\text{opposite side}}{\text{hypotenuse}} \).
Identify the sides relative to angle \( A \) in triangle \( \triangle ABC \): the side opposite \( A \) is the side that does not touch \( A \) except at a vertex, and the hypotenuse is the longest side opposite the right angle.
Determine which side is the hypotenuse by locating the side opposite the right angle in the triangle. This side will be the denominator in the sine ratio.
Find the side opposite angle \( A \) to use as the numerator in the sine ratio.
Compare the given ratios in the options to the correct sine ratio \( \sin(A) = \frac{\text{opposite}}{\text{hypotenuse}} \) and select the triangle whose ratio matches this definition.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Trigonometric Functions with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
11
views
Multiple Choice
Each exterior angle of a regular decagon has a measure of degrees. What is the value of ?
11
views
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle where is one of the angles, which of the following could be the measure of ?
12
views
Multiple Choice
Given that triangles and are similar, and that angle is and angle is , what is the measure of angle in triangle ?
11
views
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle where and , what is the measure of the right angle in the triangle?
11
views
Multiple Choice
In a circle with center and radius inches, if the measure of angle is , what is the length of minor arc ?
13
views
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations