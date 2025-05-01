Given a right triangle where is one of the angles, which of the following could be the measure of ?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Multiple Choice
In a circle with center and radius inches, if the measure of angle is , what is the length of minor arc ?
A
in.
B
in.
C
in.
D
in.
1
Identify the given information: the radius of the circle \(r = 20\) inches and the central angle \(\angle SOV = 72^\circ\).
Recall the formula for the length of an arc \(L\) in a circle: \(L = r \times \theta\), where \(\theta\) is the central angle in radians.
Convert the central angle from degrees to radians using the conversion factor \(\pi\) radians = \$180^\circ\(: \)\theta = 72^\circ \times \frac{\pi}{180^\circ}$.
Substitute the radius and the radian measure of the angle into the arc length formula: \(L = 20 \times \left(72 \times \frac{\pi}{180}\right)\).
Simplify the expression to find the length of the minor arc \(SV\).
