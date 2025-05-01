Given that triangles and are similar, and that angle is and angle is , what is the measure of angle in triangle ?
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
In right triangle , angle measures . What is the measure of angle ?
Given a right triangle , which of the following triangles represents the image after applying the sine function to angle to find the ratio of the length of the side opposite angle to the hypotenuse?
Given a right triangle where and , what is the measure of the right angle in the triangle?
In a circle with center and radius inches, if the measure of angle is , what is the length of minor arc ?
Given a right triangle with angles measuring , , and , what is the measure of the smallest angle?
If a sector of a circle has a central angle of , what is the ratio of the area of the sector to the area of the entire circle?
Suppose is tangent to circle at point . If the distance from the center to point is units and the distance from to is units, what is the length of the radius of the circle?
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles practice set
