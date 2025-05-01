In a right triangle, one leg has length and the hypotenuse has length . If is the length of the other leg, select the correct value of .
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
In a right triangle, one leg has length and the other leg has length . What is the approximate degree measure of the angle opposite the leg of length ?
In right triangle PQR, angle P is , angle Q is , and the length of side PQ is units. What is the length of side QR?
In a right triangle, one leg has length and the other leg has length . What is the length of the hypotenuse ? Select the correct answer.
Given two right cones, one with a base radius of units and height units, and another with a base radius of units and height units, which value of would make the two cones similar?
In triangle , which is a right triangle with right angle at , if is and the length of side is , what is the length of side ?
Given two similar right triangles, one with sides , , and , and the other with sides , , and , what is the value of ?
Given two similar right triangles, one with sides , , and , and the other with sides , , and , what is the value of ?
