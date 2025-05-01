In triangle BDC, which is isosceles, if angle is given, which other angle is congruent to ?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Solving Right Triangles
Multiple Choice
In a right triangle, one leg has length and the hypotenuse has length . If is the length of the other leg, select the correct value of .
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given elements in the right triangle: one leg has length 6, the hypotenuse has length 10, and the other leg length is denoted as \( x \).
Recall the Pythagorean theorem, which states that in a right triangle, the sum of the squares of the legs equals the square of the hypotenuse: \( a^2 + b^2 = c^2 \).
Assign the known values to the formula: \( 6^2 + x^2 = 10^2 \).
Calculate the squares of the known sides: \( 36 + x^2 = 100 \).
Isolate \( x^2 \) by subtracting 36 from both sides: \( x^2 = 100 - 36 \), then find \( x \) by taking the square root of both sides: \( x = \sqrt{100 - 36} \).
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
9
Multiple Choice
In a right triangle with as the right angle and the triangle is isosceles, what is the length of each leg if the hypotenuse is units?
19
Multiple Choice
If the vertex angle of an isosceles triangle is , what is the measure of each base angle?
13
Multiple Choice
In right triangle PQR, angle P is , angle Q is , and the length of side PQ is units. What is the length of side QR?
10
Multiple Choice
In a right triangle, one leg has length and the other leg has length . What is the length of the hypotenuse ? Select the correct answer.
19
Multiple Choice
Given two right cones, one with a base radius of units and height units, and another with a base radius of units and height units, which value of would make the two cones similar?
12
