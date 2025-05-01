In a right triangle, one leg has length and the other leg has length . What is the approximate degree measure of the angle opposite the leg of length ?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Solving Right Triangles
Multiple Choice
In right triangle , angle is the right angle, is at the top, and is at the bottom right. If = units and = units, what is the length of side ?
A
units
B
units
C
units
D
units
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the right triangle RST with the right angle at R, meaning sides RS and RT are the legs, and TS is the hypotenuse.
Recall the Pythagorean theorem, which states that in a right triangle, the square of the hypotenuse (longest side) equals the sum of the squares of the other two sides: \(c^2 = a^2 + b^2\).
Assign the given side lengths: \(RS = 6\) units and \(RT = 8\) units, and let \(TS = c\) be the hypotenuse we want to find.
Apply the Pythagorean theorem: \(c^2 = 6^2 + 8^2\).
Calculate the squares and sum them: \(c^2 = 36 + 64\), then find \(c\) by taking the square root of the sum, \(c = \sqrt{100}\).
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
In triangle , which is a right triangle with right angle at , if is and the length of side is , what is the length of side ?
Multiple Choice
Given two similar right triangles, one with sides , , and , and the other with sides , , and , what is the value of ?
Multiple Choice
Given two similar right triangles, one with sides , , and , and the other with sides , , and , what is the value of ?
Multiple Choice
Given right triangle QRS with right angle at S, if is the hypotenuse and is units long, and angle Q is , what is the length of ?
Multiple Choice
In a right triangle , if the length of is units and angle is , what is the length of side opposite angle ?
