Given that segment is units long, what is the length of if and are collinear and is a part of where is units long?
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Which of the following is one of the basic ways to represent three-dimensional space in trigonometry?
Watch next
Master Introduction to Vectors with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Which statement is true about the relationship between points and planes in three-dimensional space?
Two parallel lines are crossed by a transversal. If one of the alternate interior angles is degrees and the corresponding angle on the other side of the transversal is degrees, what is the value of ?
Given two pairs of vectors, and , and and , if = and = , what can be concluded about the relationship between each pair of vectors?
Given intersecting lines that form angles labeled , , , , and , which pair of angles are vertical angles?
Let be a square with vertices in order. If and are the magnitudes of the vectors and respectively, what are the values of and if the side length of the square is ? = =
Geometric Vectors practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations