Given that the vectors , , and satisfy and , what is the magnitude of ?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
8. Vectors
Geometric Vectors
Multiple Choice
Let be a square with vertices in order. If and are the magnitudes of the vectors and respectively, what are the values of and if the side length of the square is ? = =
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the vectors involved: \( \overrightarrow{MN} \) is the vector from vertex M to vertex N, and \( \overrightarrow{NO} \) is the vector from vertex N to vertex O of the square MNOP.
Recall that in a square, all sides have equal length. Since the side length is given as 1, the magnitude of each side vector should be 1.
The magnitude of a vector \( \overrightarrow{AB} = (x, y) \) is calculated using the formula: \( |\overrightarrow{AB}| = \sqrt{x^2 + y^2} \).
Since \( \overrightarrow{MN} \) and \( \overrightarrow{NO} \) represent adjacent sides of the square, their magnitudes correspond to the side length, which is 1.
Therefore, both \( t = |\overrightarrow{MN}| \) and \( f = |\overrightarrow{NO}| \) equal the side length of the square, which is 1.
