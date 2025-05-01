Two parallel lines are crossed by a transversal. If one of the alternate interior angles is degrees and the corresponding angle on the other side of the transversal is degrees, what is the value of ?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
8. Vectors
Geometric Vectors
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Given intersecting lines that form angles labeled , , , , and , which pair of angles are vertical angles?
A
and
B
and
C
and
D
and
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that vertical angles are pairs of opposite angles formed when two lines intersect. They share a common vertex and their sides form two pairs of opposite rays.
Identify the vertex point where the lines intersect, which is point F in this problem.
Look at the given angles around point F: \( \angle AFE \), \( \angle BFC \), \( \angle CFD \), \( \angle DFE \), and \( \angle EFA \).
Determine which pairs of these angles are opposite each other, meaning their sides extend in exactly opposite directions from point F.
Conclude that the pair of angles that are vertical angles are those whose sides form opposite rays, specifically \( \angle AFE \) and \( \angle CFD \).
Watch next
Master Introduction to Vectors with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
18
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is one of the basic ways to represent three-dimensional space in trigonometry?
10
views
Multiple Choice
Given two pairs of vectors, and , and and , if = and = , what can be concluded about the relationship between each pair of vectors?
10
views
Multiple Choice
Let be a square with vertices in order. If and are the magnitudes of the vectors and respectively, what are the values of and if the side length of the square is ? = =
11
views
Multiple Choice
Given the points and , which points are reflections of each other across both axes?
10
views
Multiple Choice
Point S lies between points R and T on a straight line. If is centimeters long and is centimeters, what is the length of ?
12
views
Geometric Vectors practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations