In the context of right triangle trigonometry, which trigonometric function is represented by the equation ?
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
In right triangle , if angle measures and angle measures , what is the measure of angle ?
Watch next
Master Introduction to Trigonometric Functions with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Given a right triangle EGF with as the right angle, if the side opposite is units and the side adjacent to is units, which is the best approximation for the measure of ?
Given a right triangle where angle is larger than angle , what is the approximate value of if and are two of the triangle's angles? Choose the closest value.
In a right triangle, if one of the acute angles measures , what is the measure of the other acute angle?
Given a right triangle with angle at vertex , which equation can be used to find the measure of angle if the length of the side opposite is and the hypotenuse is ?
In circle O, if arc AB measures , what is the measure of angle CAB, where C is a point on the circle such that angle CAB is an inscribed angle that intercepts arc AB?
In a right triangle, if one of the acute angles measures , what is the measure of the other acute angle?
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations