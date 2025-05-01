Given a right triangle EGF with as the right angle, if the side opposite is units and the side adjacent to is units, which is the best approximation for the measure of ?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle with angle at vertex , which equation can be used to find the measure of angle if the length of the side opposite is and the hypotenuse is ?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the sides relative to angle \(LJK\): the side opposite the angle is given as \(a\), and the hypotenuse is \(c\).
Recall the definition of the sine function in a right triangle: \(\sin(\theta) = \frac{\text{opposite side}}{\text{hypotenuse}}\).
Apply this definition to angle \(LJK\), so \(\sin(LJK) = \frac{a}{c}\).
Check the other trigonometric ratios to confirm which matches the given sides: cosine is adjacent over hypotenuse, which does not fit \(\frac{a}{c}\) since \(a\) is opposite, not adjacent.
Conclude that the correct equation to find the measure of angle \(LJK\) is \(\sin(LJK) = \frac{a}{c}\).
