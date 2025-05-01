Given two angle measures and the length of the included side in a triangle, how many distinct triangles can be formed?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
7. Non-Right Triangles
Law of Sines
Multiple Choice
To prove that two triangles are similar by the SAS similarity theorem, it needs to be shown that two pairs of corresponding sides are in proportion and the included angles are equal. Which of the following statements correctly expresses this condition?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the SAS (Side-Angle-Side) similarity theorem: Two triangles are similar if two pairs of corresponding sides are in proportion and the included angles between those sides are equal.
Identify the corresponding sides in the two triangles, say sides \(a\) and \(b\) in the first triangle, and their counterparts \(a'\) and \(b'\) in the second triangle.
Express the proportionality condition as the equality of ratios of corresponding sides: \(\frac{a}{a'} = \frac{b}{b'}\).
Identify the included angle between these two sides in each triangle, say angle \(C\) in the first triangle and angle \(C'\) in the second triangle, and state that these angles must be equal: \(\angle C = \angle C'\).
Combine these conditions to correctly express the SAS similarity condition: \(\frac{a}{a'} = \frac{b}{b'}\) and \(\angle C = \angle C'\).
