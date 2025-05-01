Which of the following correctly states the Law of Sines for triangle with sides , , opposite angles , , ?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
7. Non-Right Triangles
Law of Sines
Multiple Choice
Given that the major arc of a circle measures , which of the following best describes triangle inscribed in the circle with points , , and on the circumference?
A
Triangle is an obtuse triangle because the inscribed angle opposite the major arc is less than .
B
Triangle is an obtuse triangle because the inscribed angle opposite the major arc is greater than .
C
Triangle is an acute triangle because all its angles are less than .
D
Triangle is a right triangle because the inscribed angle opposite the major arc is exactly .
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the measure of an inscribed angle in a circle is half the measure of the intercepted arc. This means if an inscribed angle intercepts an arc of measure \( \theta \), then the angle measure is \( \frac{\theta}{2} \).
Identify the arc opposite the inscribed angle at point \( M \). Since the major arc \( JL \) measures \( 300^\circ \), the minor arc \( JL \) (the other arc between points \( J \) and \( L \)) measures \( 360^\circ - 300^\circ = 60^\circ \).
Determine which arc the inscribed angle at \( M \) intercepts. The angle at \( M \) intercepts the major arc \( JL \) of \( 300^\circ \), so the measure of angle \( M \) is half of \( 300^\circ \).
Calculate the measure of angle \( M \) using the inscribed angle theorem: \( \text{angle } M = \frac{300^\circ}{2} \). This will give an angle greater than \( 90^\circ \), indicating an obtuse angle.
Since one angle of triangle \( JLM \) is obtuse (greater than \( 90^\circ \)), conclude that triangle \( JLM \) is an obtuse triangle.
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
Which of the following criteria always proves triangles congruent when using the ?
Multiple Choice
Given two angle measures and the length of the included side in a triangle, how many distinct triangles can be formed?
Multiple Choice
To prove that two triangles are similar by the SAS similarity theorem, it needs to be shown that two pairs of corresponding sides are in proportion and the included angles are equal. Which of the following statements correctly expresses this condition?
Multiple Choice
Which pair of triangles can be proven congruent by the (Side-Angle-Side) Congruence Theorem?
