Given that triangle is similar to triangle with a ratio of similarity , and that in triangle , what is the length of the corresponding side in triangle ?
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Which of the following statements is true about using the to solve a triangle when given all three side lengths?
Watch next
Master Intro to Law of Sines with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Point D is the incenter of triangle BCA. If = , what is the measure of angle ?
In the context of the Law of Sines, which of the following has a measure that is equal to the sum of the measures of the interior angles of a triangle?
Given that the triangles in the diagram are congruent and = , what is the measure of angle in the congruent triangle?
Given two triangles, and , if is congruent to , which of the following statements about their corresponding sides and angles is true according to the Law of Sines?
Given two triangles with sides of lengths , , and , , , what value of will make the triangles similar by the SSS similarity theorem?
In triangle , points and are the midpoints of sides and , respectively. If has length and the segment is parallel to , what is the length of , where is the length of ?
Law of Sines practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations