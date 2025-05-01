Given two triangles, and , can they be proven congruent by the Side-Side-Side (SSS) criterion? Choose the best explanation.
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
7. Non-Right Triangles
Law of Sines
Multiple Choice
Point D is the incenter of triangle BCA. If = , what is the measure of angle ?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that point D is the incenter of triangle BCA, which means D is the intersection of the angle bisectors of the triangle. Therefore, angle BCA is bisected by the line segment CD.
Since D is the incenter, the angle at D related to vertex C is split into two equal parts. This means that the angle BCD is half of angle BCA.
Given that \( \angle FDG = 136^\circ \), analyze the geometric configuration around point D, especially how angles around D relate to the angles of triangle BCA. Use the fact that the sum of angles around point D is 360°.
Express \( \angle BCA \) in terms of \( \angle FDG \) by using the properties of the incenter and the angle bisector. Set up an equation relating these angles, considering that \( \angle FDG \) is an external angle formed by points F, D, and G.
Solve the equation for \( \angle BCA \) by isolating it on one side, using the relationships established in the previous steps, without calculating the final numeric value here.
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
Given triangle , which triangle is congruent to by the ASA (Angle-Side-Angle) criterion?
Multiple Choice
Given that triangle is similar to triangle with a ratio of similarity , and that in triangle , what is the length of the corresponding side in triangle ?
Multiple Choice
In the context of the Law of Sines, which of the following has a measure that is equal to the sum of the measures of the interior angles of a triangle?
Multiple Choice
Given that the triangles in the diagram are congruent and = , what is the measure of angle in the congruent triangle?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements is true about using the to solve a triangle when given all three side lengths?
