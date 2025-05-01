Given right triangle JKL, where angle is the right angle, if = , = , and = , what is the value of ?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle with sides , , and hypotenuse , and angle opposite side , which equation can be used to find the measure of angle ?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the sides relative to the angle \( \angle lkj \): the side opposite the angle is \( a \), the adjacent side is \( b \), and the hypotenuse is \( c \).
Recall the definition of the sine function in a right triangle: \( \sin(\theta) = \frac{\text{opposite}}{\text{hypotenuse}} \).
Since \( \angle lkj \) is opposite side \( a \), the sine of this angle is \( \sin(\angle lkj) = \frac{a}{c} \).
To find the measure of the angle \( \angle lkj \), use the inverse sine (arcsin) function: \( \angle lkj = \arcsin\left(\frac{a}{c}\right) \).
Verify that the other options do not correctly represent the relationship for this angle: arcsin(\( \frac{b}{c} \)) uses the adjacent side, arctan(\( \frac{a}{b} \)) uses opposite over adjacent, and arccos(\( \frac{a}{c} \)) uses cosine which is adjacent over hypotenuse.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Trigonometric Functions with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
14
views
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle with vertices at , , and , let point be and line be the segment from to . Which of the following points lies on the line that passes through point and is perpendicular to line ?
10
views
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle with an angle of and an adjacent side of length , which equation can be used to solve for the length of the side opposite the angle?
12
views
Multiple Choice
In right triangle , angle is the right angle, side is units, and side is units. What is the measure of angle ? Round to the nearest whole degree.
12
views
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle
12
views
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations