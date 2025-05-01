Given two parallel lines cut by a transversal, if one of the alternate interior angles measures degrees and the other measures degrees, what is the value of ?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Solving Right Triangles
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
In right triangle , if is the right angle, = , and (opposite ) = , what is the measure of angle ? Round to the nearest degree.
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given information: triangle PQR is a right triangle with angle P as the right angle (90°), angle Q is 35°, and side p (opposite angle P) is 8 units.
Recall that the sum of the angles in any triangle is 180°. Since angle P is 90° and angle Q is 35°, use the formula for the sum of angles: \(\text{angle P} + \text{angle Q} + \text{angle R} = 180^\circ\).
Substitute the known angles into the equation: \$90^\circ + 35^\circ + \text{angle R} = 180^\circ$.
Solve for angle R by isolating it: \(\text{angle R} = 180^\circ - 90^\circ - 35^\circ\).
Calculate the value of angle R to find its measure, then round to the nearest degree as required.
Watch next
Master Finding Missing Side Lengths with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
10
views
Multiple Choice
In a right triangle, one leg has length and the other leg has length . What is the length of the hypotenuse?
13
views
Multiple Choice
In a right triangle, one leg has length units and the hypotenuse has length units. What is the length of the other leg?
13
views
Multiple Choice
In a right triangle, if one leg has length = , the other leg has length = , and the hypotenuse is , what is the value of ?
20
views
Multiple Choice
In triangle BDC, which is isosceles, if angle is given, which other angle is congruent to ?
9
views
Multiple Choice
In a right triangle with as the right angle and the triangle is isosceles, what is the length of each leg if the hypotenuse is units?
19
views
Solving Right Triangles practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations