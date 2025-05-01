In the right triangle shown, one leg measures units and the other leg measures units. What is the length of the hypotenuse ?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Solving Right Triangles
Multiple Choice
In a right triangle, if one leg has length = , the other leg has length = , and the hypotenuse is , what is the value of ?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify that the triangle is a right triangle with legs of lengths \(a = 6\) and \(b = 8\), and hypotenuse \(x\).
Recall the Pythagorean theorem, which states that in a right triangle, the square of the hypotenuse is equal to the sum of the squares of the legs: \(x^2 = a^2 + b^2\).
Substitute the given values into the Pythagorean theorem: \(x^2 = 6^2 + 8^2\).
Calculate the squares of the legs: \$6^2 = 36\( and \)8^2 = 64\(, so \)x^2 = 36 + 64$.
Add the values to get \(x^2 = 100\), then take the square root of both sides to find \(x = \sqrt{100}\).
