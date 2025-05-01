On the unit circle, which trigonometric functions are undefined when ?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
3. Unit Circle
Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle
Multiple Choice
Which expression is equivalent to ?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the cosine function has a period of 360°, meaning that for any angle \( \theta \), \( \cos(\theta) = \cos(\theta + 360°) \).
To find an expression equivalent to \( \cos 120° \), consider adding or subtracting multiples of 360° to 120° to get other angles with the same cosine value.
Add 360° to 120° to get \( 120° + 360° = 420° \), so \( \cos 120° = \cos 420° \).
Check the other given angles: 300° and 240° are not related to 120° by adding or subtracting 360°, so their cosine values are generally different from \( \cos 120° \).
Therefore, the expression \( \cos 420° \) is equivalent to \( \cos 120° \) because of the periodicity of the cosine function.
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
On the unit circle, which of the following points would map onto itself after a reflection across the line ?
Multiple Choice
If the terminal side of an angle measuring radians is in standard position, at what point does it intersect the unit circle?
Multiple Choice
Given two unit vectors and on the unit circle, what is the angle between them if = and = ? Express your answer using one significant figure.
Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle practice set
