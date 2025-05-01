If the terminal side of an angle measuring radians is in standard position, at what point does it intersect the unit circle?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
3. Unit Circle
Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle
Multiple Choice
Given the function , what are its amplitude and period?
A
Amplitude: , Period:
B
Amplitude: , Period:
C
Amplitude: , Period:
D
Amplitude: , Period:
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the general form of the sine function: \(y = A \cdot \sin(Bx)\), where \(A\) is the amplitude and \(B\) affects the period.
Recall that the amplitude of a sine function is the absolute value of the coefficient \(A\) in front of the sine, so amplitude \(= |3| = 3\).
Recall the formula for the period of a sine function: \(\text{Period} = \frac{2\pi}{B}\), where \(B\) is the coefficient of \(x\) inside the sine function.
In the given function \(y = 3 \cdot \sin(2x)\), identify \(B = 2\).
Calculate the period using the formula: \(\text{Period} = \frac{2\pi}{2} = \pi\).
Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle practice set
