Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
3. Unit Circle
Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle
Multiple Choice
Given the function , what is the amplitude of the sinusoidal function?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the general form of a sinusoidal function, which is given by \(y = A \cdot \sin(x)\) or \(y = A \cdot \cos(x)\), where \(A\) represents the amplitude.
Recall that the amplitude of a sinusoidal function is the absolute value of the coefficient multiplying the sine or cosine function.
Look at the given function \(y = 3 \cdot \sin(x)\) and identify the coefficient in front of \(\sin(x)\), which is 3.
Understand that the amplitude is the distance from the midline (usually the x-axis) to the peak of the wave, so it is always a positive value.
Conclude that the amplitude of the function \(y = 3 \cdot \sin(x)\) is \(|3| = 3\).
Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle practice set
