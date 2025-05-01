Given two triangles with corresponding angles and side lengths related by the , which of the following pairs of triangles can be mapped onto each other using a single translation?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
7. Non-Right Triangles
Law of Sines
Multiple Choice
Which of the following conditions must be true for two right triangles to be congruent by the Hypotenuse-Leg () theorem?
A
The triangles must each have a right angle, their hypotenuses must be (congruent), and one pair of corresponding legs must be .
B
The triangles must have two pairs of angles and one pair of sides.
C
The triangles must have two pairs of sides and the included angle .
D
The triangles must have all three sides .
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the Hypotenuse-Leg (HL) theorem applies specifically to right triangles, so the first condition is that both triangles must have a right angle.
Recognize that in right triangles, the hypotenuse is the side opposite the right angle and is the longest side. For HL congruence, the hypotenuses of both triangles must be congruent (equal in length).
Identify that besides the hypotenuse, one corresponding leg (one of the two sides forming the right angle) must also be congruent between the two triangles.
Recall that the HL theorem states: If two right triangles have congruent hypotenuses and one pair of congruent legs, then the triangles are congruent.
Compare this with other congruence criteria like ASA, SAS, and SSS, which require different combinations of angles and sides, confirming that HL is unique to right triangles with the conditions above.
