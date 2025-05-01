- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
Which of the following pairs of triangles are congruent by the Angle-Angle-Side () criterion according to the Law of Sines ()?
In triangle , angle is , angle is , and side (opposite angle ) is units. Using the Law of Sines, what is the approximate value of side (opposite angle )?
Which of the following pairs of triangles can be proven congruent using the (Side-Angle-Side) criterion rather than the Law of Sines?
Given two triangles with corresponding angles and side lengths related by the , which of the following pairs of triangles can be mapped onto each other using a single translation?
Which of the following pairs of triangles are congruent by the Angle-Side-Angle (ASA) criterion according to the Law of Sines?
Which of the following conditions must be true for two right triangles to be congruent by the Hypotenuse-Leg () theorem?
Law of Sines practice set
