An angle in standard position has its terminal side passing through the point with coordinates . Which of the following is the measure of the angle in degrees?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
1. Measuring Angles
Angles in Standard Position
Multiple Choice
What type of angle is a angle in standard position?
A
Right angle
B
Acute angle
C
Obtuse angle
D
Reflex angle
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definitions of angle types based on their measures in degrees: an acute angle is between 0° and 90°, a right angle is exactly 90°, an obtuse angle is between 90° and 180°, and a reflex angle is between 180° and 360°.
Identify the given angle measure, which is 154°.
Compare 154° with the angle type ranges: since 154° is greater than 90° but less than 180°, it falls within the range of an obtuse angle.
Conclude that a 154° angle in standard position is classified as an obtuse angle.
Note that angles greater than 180° but less than 360° would be reflex angles, which does not apply here.
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
If an angle is in standard position, in which quadrant does its terminal side lie?
Multiple Choice
If an angle is in standard position and its terminal side passes through the point on the unit circle, what is the measure of in degrees?
Multiple Choice
Given that angle is in standard position and its terminal side passes through the point , what is the measure of angle to the nearest degree?
Multiple Choice
Given the points , , , and on a circle, what is the measure in degrees of the minor arc from to ?
Multiple Choice
If angle is a straight angle and bisects angle , what is the measure of angle ?
