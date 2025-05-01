Given an angle of in standard position, which of the following angles is coterminal with it?
Angles in Standard Position
Multiple Choice
If an angle is in standard position and its terminal side passes through the point on the unit circle, what is the measure of in degrees?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that an angle in standard position has its vertex at the origin and its initial side along the positive x-axis, with the terminal side determined by the angle's measure.
Since the terminal side passes through the point (0, 1) on the unit circle, note that this point corresponds to the coordinates where the x-value is 0 and the y-value is 1.
On the unit circle, the coordinates (x, y) correspond to (cos(\theta), sin(\theta)) for an angle \theta in standard position.
Set up the equations: cos(\theta) = 0 and sin(\theta) = 1, and determine which angle \theta satisfies these conditions.
Identify the angle \theta in degrees that corresponds to these values on the unit circle, which will be the measure of the angle mop.
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
Given two angles in standard position,
Multiple Choice
An angle in standard position has its terminal side passing through the point with coordinates . Which of the following is the measure of the angle in degrees?
Multiple Choice
If an angle is in standard position, in which quadrant does its terminal side lie?
Multiple Choice
Given that angle is in standard position and its terminal side passes through the point , what is the measure of angle to the nearest degree?
