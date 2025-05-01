If an angle is in standard position and its terminal side passes through the point on the unit circle, what is the measure of in degrees?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
1. Measuring Angles
Angles in Standard Position
Multiple Choice
Given the points , , , and on a circle, what is the measure in degrees of the minor arc from to ?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given points on the circle as angles measured in degrees from a fixed reference point, typically the positive x-axis. Here, the points are at 17°, 75°, 149°, and 211°.
To find the measure of the minor arc from 75° to 149°, calculate the difference between these two angles: \$149^\circ - 75^\circ$.
Since the points lie on a circle, the arc measure corresponds to the central angle between these two points, which is the difference calculated in the previous step.
Verify that this difference represents the minor arc by checking if it is less than 180°. If it were greater than 180°, you would subtract it from 360° to find the minor arc.
Conclude that the measure of the minor arc from 75° to 149° is the difference found, which is less than 180°, confirming it is the minor arc.
Given that angle is in standard position and its terminal side passes through the point , what is the measure of angle to the nearest degree?
If angle is a straight angle and bisects angle , what is the measure of angle ?
Given that angle is in standard position and its terminal side passes through the point , what is the measure of angle in degrees?
If and are diameters of circle that intersect at the center, what is the measure of angle ?
