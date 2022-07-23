Write each function as an expression involving functions of θ or x alone. See Example 2.
tan(180° + θ)
Write each function as an expression involving functions of θ or x alone. See Example 2.
tan(180° + θ)
Write each function as an expression involving functions of θ or x alone. See Example 2.
sin(π + x)
Express each function as a trigonometric function of x. See Example 5.
cos 3x
Use the identities for the cosine of a sum or difference to write each expression as a trigonometric function of θ alone.
cos(270° + θ)
Find cos(s + t) and cos(s - t).
cos s = - 8/17 and cos t = - 3/5, s and t in quadrant III
Find cos(s + t) and cos(s - t).
sin s = 2/3 and sin t = -1/3, s in quadrant II and t in quadrant IV
Find cos(s + t) and cos(s - t).
cos s = √2/4 and sin t = - √5/6, s and t in quadrant IV