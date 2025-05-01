Multiple Choice
Given the polar equation , which of the following best describes the shape of its graph on the unit circle?
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Given the polar equation , which of the following best describes the shape of its graph on the unit circle?
Write the complex exponential function as a sum of its real and imaginary parts:
Given the sequence defined by , which of the following lists the first five terms of the sequence?
Concept Check Work each problem. Find the equation of the line that passes through the origin and makes a 30° angle with the x-axis.