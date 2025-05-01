Recall that equations of the form \(r^{2} = \sin(n\theta)\) or \(r^{2} = \cos(n\theta)\) often represent rose curves, where the number of petals depends on the value of \(n\). Specifically, if \(n\) is even, the rose has \$2n\( petals; if \)n\( is odd, it has \)n$ petals.