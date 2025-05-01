Multiple Choice
On the unit circle, for , when is undefined?
12
views
Master Sine, Cosine, & Tangent on the Unit Circle with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Given the polar equation , which of the following best describes the shape of its graph on the unit circle?
Write the complex exponential function as a sum of its real and imaginary parts:
Find the sine, cosine, and tangent of each angle using the unit circle.
θ=−1.18 rad, (135,−1312)
Find the sine, cosine, and tangent of each angle using the unit circle.
θ=225°,(−22,−22)