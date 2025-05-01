Given a right triangle with hypotenuse length and height , which formula can be used to find the length of the base ?
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Solving Right Triangles
Multiple Choice
In the context of solving right triangles, what is the first step in the standard construction of the perpendicular bisector of segment ?
A
Place the compass at the midpoint of and draw a circle passing through and .
B
Mark the midpoint of by measuring its length and dividing by two.
C
Place the compass at point and draw an arc above and below the segment that is more than half the length of .
D
Draw a line through points and .
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the segment \( \overline{mn} \) for which you want to construct the perpendicular bisector.
Place the compass point at one endpoint of the segment, for example at point \( m \).
Adjust the compass width to a length greater than half of the segment \( \overline{mn} \). This ensures the arcs will intersect above and below the segment.
Draw an arc above and below the segment \( \overline{mn} \) while keeping the compass point at \( m \).
Repeat the same process by placing the compass point at the other endpoint \( n \) and draw arcs that intersect the previous arcs, creating two intersection points.
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
A right triangle has legs of lengths and . What is the length of the hypotenuse?
Multiple Choice
In the right triangle shown, the length of is units and the length of is units. What is the length of the hypotenuse ?
Multiple Choice
Point P is the center of the circle in the figure above. If triangle is a right triangle with right angle at , and , , what is the value of if ?
Multiple Choice
A right triangle has one leg of length units and a hypotenuse of length units. What is the length of the missing leg? If necessary, round to the nearest tenth.
