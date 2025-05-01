In a right triangle, one leg has length and the hypotenuse has length . Find the length of the other leg in simplest radical form with a rational denominator.
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Solving Right Triangles
Multiple Choice
A right triangle has legs of lengths and . What is the length of the hypotenuse?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given information: the right triangle has legs of lengths 6 and 8.
Recall the Pythagorean theorem, which states that in a right triangle, the square of the hypotenuse length \(c\) is equal to the sum of the squares of the legs: \(c^2 = a^2 + b^2\).
Substitute the given leg lengths into the formula: \(c^2 = 6^2 + 8^2\).
Calculate the squares of the legs: \$6^2 = 36\( and \)8^2 = 64\(, so \)c^2 = 36 + 64$.
Add the values and then take the square root of the sum to find the hypotenuse length: \(c = \sqrt{36 + 64}\).
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
In a right triangle, two interior angles each measure . Which of the following statements is true about this triangle?
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle with hypotenuse length and height , which formula can be used to find the length of the base ?
Multiple Choice
In the right triangle shown, the length of is units and the length of is units. What is the length of the hypotenuse ?
Multiple Choice
In the context of solving right triangles, what is the first step in the standard construction of the perpendicular bisector of segment ?
Multiple Choice
Point P is the center of the circle in the figure above. If triangle is a right triangle with right angle at , and , , what is the value of if ?
