Which of the following pairs of angles are adjacent angles in standard position?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
1. Measuring Angles
Angles in Standard Position
Multiple Choice
If angle is in standard position and its terminal side lies along the positive -axis, what is its measure?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that an angle in standard position has its vertex at the origin and its initial side along the positive x-axis.
Understand that the terminal side of the angle is the ray that rotates from the initial side to the angle's position.
Recognize that if the terminal side lies along the positive y-axis, the angle corresponds to a quarter turn from the positive x-axis.
Since a quarter turn in the counterclockwise direction corresponds to 90 degrees, the angle measure is 90°.
Therefore, the measure of angle \( gfd \) in standard position with its terminal side on the positive y-axis is \( 90^\circ \).
