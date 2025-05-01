Given that angle is in standard position and its terminal side passes through the point , what is the measure of angle in degrees?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
1. Measuring Angles
Angles in Standard Position
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes alternate exterior angles in the context of two parallel lines cut by a transversal?
A
They are pairs of angles that lie inside the two lines and on opposite sides of the transversal.
B
They are pairs of angles that lie between the two lines and on the same side of the transversal.
C
They are pairs of angles that lie outside the two lines and on opposite sides of the transversal.
D
They are pairs of angles that are adjacent to each other on the same line.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the setup - two parallel lines are cut by a transversal, which is a line that intersects both parallel lines.
Step 2: Identify the regions formed - the transversal creates eight angles: four angles at each intersection point with the parallel lines.
Step 3: Define exterior angles - these are the angles that lie outside the space between the two parallel lines.
Step 4: Define alternate exterior angles - these are pairs of exterior angles that lie on opposite sides of the transversal and outside the two parallel lines.
Step 5: Recognize that alternate exterior angles are congruent (equal in measure) when the lines are parallel, which is a key property used in many geometry problems.
Angles in Standard Position practice set
