In the context of angles in standard position, which of the following pairs of angles are adjacent to each other?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
1. Measuring Angles
Angles in Standard Position
Multiple Choice
If angle is in standard position and its terminal side passes through the point (0, 1), what is the measure of angle in degrees?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that an angle in standard position has its vertex at the origin (0,0), its initial side along the positive x-axis, and its terminal side passing through a given point.
Identify the coordinates of the point through which the terminal side passes, which is (0, 1) in this problem.
Recall that the angle's measure can be found by calculating the angle between the positive x-axis and the line connecting the origin to the point (0, 1).
Since the point lies on the y-axis above the origin, recognize that this corresponds to a vertical line, which forms a 90-degree angle with the positive x-axis.
Conclude that the measure of angle \( \angle BDC \) is 90 degrees because the terminal side is perpendicular to the initial side.
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
Given that angle is in standard position and its terminal side passes through the point , what is the measure of angle in degrees?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following pairs of angles are adjacent angles in standard position?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes alternate exterior angles in the context of two parallel lines cut by a transversal?
Multiple Choice
If angle is in standard position and its terminal side lies along the positive -axis, what is its measure?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following lines is perpendicular to the horizon in standard position?
