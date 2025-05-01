For each angle in \( \triangle PQR \), determine which side is opposite and calculate the sine ratio using the side lengths. For example, for angle \( P \), the side opposite is \( QR = 4 \), and the hypotenuse is \( RP = 5 \), so \( \sin(P) = \frac{4}{5} \). Repeat this for angles \( Q \) and \( R \).