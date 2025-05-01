Given two right triangles, triangle and triangle , with right angles at and respectively, which angle has a sine ratio equal to ?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Given two right triangles, with sides
PQ = , QR = , and RP = , and with sides ST = , TU = , and US = , which angle has a sine ratio of ?
A
Angle Q in
B
Angle S in
C
Angle T in
D
Angle P in
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the sides of triangle \( \triangle PQR \) with lengths \( PQ = 3 \), \( QR = 4 \), and \( RP = 5 \). Since \( RP = 5 \) is the longest side, it is the hypotenuse of this right triangle.
Recall that the sine of an angle in a right triangle is defined as the ratio of the length of the side opposite the angle to the length of the hypotenuse: \[ \sin(\theta) = \frac{\text{opposite side}}{\text{hypotenuse}} \]
For each angle in \( \triangle PQR \), determine which side is opposite and calculate the sine ratio using the side lengths. For example, for angle \( P \), the side opposite is \( QR = 4 \), and the hypotenuse is \( RP = 5 \), so \( \sin(P) = \frac{4}{5} \). Repeat this for angles \( Q \) and \( R \).
Repeat the same process for \( \triangle STU \) with sides \( ST = 5 \), \( TU = 12 \), and \( US = 13 \), where \( US = 13 \) is the hypotenuse. Calculate the sine ratios for angles \( S \), \( T \), and \( U \) by identifying the opposite sides and dividing by the hypotenuse.
Compare the sine ratios you calculated for all angles to the given ratio \( \frac{3}{5} \). The angle whose sine ratio matches \( \frac{3}{5} \) is the correct answer.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Trigonometric Functions with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
12
views
Multiple Choice
In circle t, if is inscribed and is a central angle that intercepts the same arc, what is the measure of if measures ?
12
views
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle where angle is one of the acute angles, if , , and , which of the following triangles is similar to ?
9
views
Multiple Choice
Triangle xyz is reflected across the y-axis, and point has coordinates . What are the coordinates of after the reflection?
11
views
Multiple Choice
Given that line is parallel to line , and a transversal intersects both lines forming angle on line , which angle on line is congruent to angle ?
6
views
Multiple Choice
In a right triangle, if one of the acute angles measures , what is the measure of the other acute angle?
9
views
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations