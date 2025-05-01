Given a right triangle where angle is one of the acute angles, if , , and , which of the following triangles is similar to ?
Multiple Choice
Given that line is parallel to line , and a transversal intersects both lines forming angle on line , which angle on line is congruent to angle ?
A
The adjacent angle to angle on line
B
The alternate interior angle on line
C
The corresponding angle formed on line by the transversal
D
The vertical angle to angle on line
1
Identify the given elements: two parallel lines \( k \) and \( l \), and a transversal intersecting both lines, creating angle 1 on line \( k \).
Recall the types of angles formed when a transversal crosses parallel lines: corresponding angles, alternate interior angles, alternate exterior angles, and consecutive interior angles.
Understand that corresponding angles are pairs of angles that are in the same relative position at each intersection where the transversal crosses the parallel lines.
Recognize that angle 1 on line \( k \) has a corresponding angle on line \( l \) which is congruent to angle 1 due to the Parallel Postulate and the Corresponding Angles Postulate.
Conclude that the angle congruent to angle 1 on line \( l \) is the corresponding angle formed by the transversal, not the adjacent angle, alternate interior angle on the same line, or the vertical angle on line \( k \).
Triangle xyz is reflected across the y-axis, and point has coordinates . What are the coordinates of after the reflection?
Given two right triangles, with sides
In a right triangle, if one of the acute angles measures , what is the measure of the other acute angle?
Given a right triangle where angle is one of the non-right angles, the side opposite has length , the side adjacent to has length , and the hypotenuse has length , what is the value of ?
