Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Multiple Choice
In right triangle , if side = mm, side = mm, and side = mm, what is ?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the right angle in triangle ABC. Since it is a right triangle, one of the angles is 90 degrees. Typically, the side opposite the right angle is the hypotenuse.
Determine which side is the hypotenuse. The hypotenuse is the longest side, so here side AC = 5 mm is the hypotenuse.
Recall the definition of sine for an angle in a right triangle: \(\sin(\angle A) = \frac{\text{length of side opposite to } A}{\text{length of hypotenuse}}\).
Identify the side opposite to angle A. Since angle A is at vertex A, the side opposite to it is BC, which has length 4 mm.
Substitute the values into the sine formula: \(\sin(\angle A) = \frac{4}{5}\). This fraction represents the sine of angle A.
